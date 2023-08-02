On Wednesday, John Isner (No. 114 in the world) meets Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open.

In this Round of 16 match, Tsitsipas is the favorite (-350) against Isner (+260) .

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. John Isner Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. John Isner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 77.8% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas John Isner -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +175 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 59.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.5

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. John Isner Trends and Insights

Tsitsipas is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 43-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, in the Round of 16 at the Wimbledon.

Isner eliminated Rinky Hijikata 6-2, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In his 65 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tsitsipas has played an average of 26.6 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 35 matches over the past year, totaling 25.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.9% of games.

In his 26 matches in the past year across all court types, Isner is averaging 29.2 games per match (28.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.4% of those games.

Isner is averaging 28.3 games per match (29.3 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set in 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Tsitsipas has posted a 4-0 record against Isner. Their last meeting was a 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 victory for Tsitsipas in the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on August 19, 2022.

Tsitsipas and Isner have matched up in 11 total sets, with Tsitsipas clinching nine of them and Isner two.

Tsitsipas has the upper hand in 118 total games versus Isner, capturing 68 of them.

In four head-to-head matches, Tsitsipas and Isner are averaging 29.5 games and 2.8 sets per match.

