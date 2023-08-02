No. 37-ranked Tallon Griekspoor will face No. 125 Liam Broady in the Citi Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, August 2.

Against the underdog Broady (+145), Griekspoor is favored (-190) to advance to the Round of 16.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Liam Broady Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Liam Broady Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 65.5% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Liam Broady -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Liam Broady Trends and Insights

Griekspoor is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 67-ranked Marton Fucsovics, 4-6, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

Broady will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 80-ranked Corentin Moutet in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Through 48 matches over the past year (across all court types), Griekspoor has played 25.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.9% of them.

Griekspoor has played 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 30 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Broady has played 25 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.2% of the games. He averages 23.1 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.

In 12 matches on hard courts in the past year, Broady has averaged 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 56.0% of those games.

Griekspoor and Broady have not played each other since 2015.

