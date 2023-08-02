Tallon Griekspoor vs. Liam Broady: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
No. 37-ranked Tallon Griekspoor will face No. 125 Liam Broady in the Citi Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, August 2.
Against the underdog Broady (+145), Griekspoor is favored (-190) to advance to the Round of 16.
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Liam Broady Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 2
- Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Liam Broady Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Tallon Griekspoor
|Liam Broady
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|52.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.6
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Liam Broady Trends and Insights
- Griekspoor is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 67-ranked Marton Fucsovics, 4-6, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.
- Broady will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 80-ranked Corentin Moutet in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Through 48 matches over the past year (across all court types), Griekspoor has played 25.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.9% of them.
- Griekspoor has played 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 30 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In the past 12 months, Broady has played 25 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.2% of the games. He averages 23.1 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.
- In 12 matches on hard courts in the past year, Broady has averaged 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 56.0% of those games.
- Griekspoor and Broady have not played each other since 2015.
