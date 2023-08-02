Taylor Fritz vs. Zachary Svajda: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, Taylor Fritz (ranked No. 9) takes on Zachary Svajda (No. 233).
In the Round of 32, Fritz is favored over Svajda, with -1000 odds against the underdog's +550.
Taylor Fritz vs. Zachary Svajda Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 2
- Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Taylor Fritz vs. Zachary Svajda Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 90.9% chance to win.
|Taylor Fritz
|Zachary Svajda
|-1000
|Odds to Win Match
|+550
|+600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|90.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|15.4%
|14.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|62.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.5
Taylor Fritz vs. Zachary Svajda Trends and Insights
- In his last match on July 30, 2023, Fritz took home the win 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 over Aleksandar Vukic in the finals of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Svajda advanced to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 78-ranked Max Purcell 4-6, 7-6, 7-5 on Tuesday.
- Through 72 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Fritz has played 26.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.6% of them.
- In his 48 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fritz has played an average of 25.7 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past 12 months, Svajda has competed in 19 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.6% of the games. He averages 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.
- In 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Svajda has averaged 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set, winning 53.4% of those games.
- Fritz and Svajda have not competed against each other since 2015.
