In the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, Taylor Fritz (ranked No. 9) takes on Zachary Svajda (No. 233).

In the Round of 32, Fritz is favored over Svajda, with -1000 odds against the underdog's +550.

Taylor Fritz vs. Zachary Svajda Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Taylor Fritz vs. Zachary Svajda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 90.9% chance to win.

Taylor Fritz Zachary Svajda -1000 Odds to Win Match +550 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 15.4% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 62.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.5

Taylor Fritz vs. Zachary Svajda Trends and Insights

In his last match on July 30, 2023, Fritz took home the win 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 over Aleksandar Vukic in the finals of the Truist Atlanta Open.

Svajda advanced to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 78-ranked Max Purcell 4-6, 7-6, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Through 72 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Fritz has played 26.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.6% of them.

In his 48 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fritz has played an average of 25.7 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Svajda has competed in 19 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.6% of the games. He averages 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

In 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Svajda has averaged 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set, winning 53.4% of those games.

Fritz and Svajda have not competed against each other since 2015.

