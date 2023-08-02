No. 34-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry will meet No. 240 Guido Andreozzi in the Generali Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, August 2.

Etcheverry is getting -450 odds to take home a win versus Andreozzi (+310).

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Guido Andreozzi Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Guido Andreozzi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has an 81.8% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Guido Andreozzi -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 61.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.9

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Guido Andreozzi Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open on July 24, 2023 (his most recent match), Etcheverry was dropped by Laslo Djere 6-7, 3-6.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Andreozzi took down No. 158-ranked Filip Misolic, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

In his 45 matches over the past year across all court types, Etcheverry has played an average of 25.2 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Etcheverry has played 28 matches on clay over the past year, and 24.2 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his five matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Andreozzi is averaging 25.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.2% of those games.

On clay courts, Andreozzi has played two matches and averaged 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.7 games per set.

Etcheverry and Andreozzi have not competed against each other since 2015.

