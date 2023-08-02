Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 86) will take on Ugo Humbert (No. 36) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, August 2.

In this Round of 32 match, Humbert is favored (-185) against Kokkinakis (+140) .

Ugo Humbert vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Ugo Humbert vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 64.9% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Thanasi Kokkinakis -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 53.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.4

Ugo Humbert vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights

Humbert lost 6-3, 6-7, 5-7 against Aleksandar Vukic in the semifinals of the Truist Atlanta Open (his most recent match).

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Kokkinakis took down No. 111-ranked Taro Daniel, winning 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Humbert has played 25.0 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, Humbert has played an average of 24.5 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Kokkinakis has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 27.4 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.5% of those games.

Kokkinakis is averaging 28.0 games per match (26.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Humbert and Kokkinakis have not competed against each other since 2015.

