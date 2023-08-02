Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays head into a matchup with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 146 total home runs.

New York's .401 slugging percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Yankees' .229 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

New York is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (460 total).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.245).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Cole is trying to claim his sixth quality start in a row in this outing.

Cole is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

In five of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays L 5-2 Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Domingo Germán J.P. France 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease

