Tampa Bay Rays (66-44) will match up with the New York Yankees (55-52) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, August 2 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Rays have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-115). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.64 ERA) vs Shane McClanahan - TB (11-1, 3.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 38 (59.4%) of those contests.

The Yankees have a 38-26 record (winning 59.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rays have won in five, or 29.4%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 3-11 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+270) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+165) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260)

Yankees Futures Odds

