You can find player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Wander Franco and others on the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays before their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Cole Stats

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (9-2) will make his 23rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks second, 1.049 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jul. 28 7.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 6.1 5 2 2 10 1 at Rockies Jul. 16 6.0 2 1 1 11 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 7.1 5 3 3 5 1 at Cardinals Jul. 2 6.0 6 2 2 5 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Torres Stats

Torres has 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI (102 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a .255/.318/.423 slash line on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 55 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .296/.417/.672 on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Franco Stats

Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 50 RBI (108 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.333/.444 on the year.

Franco will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a triple, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 at Astros Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 52 RBI (109 total hits).

He has a .317/.402/.509 slash line so far this year.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Astros Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 at Astros Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.