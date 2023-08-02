The Tampa Bay Rays (66-44) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the New York Yankees (55-52) on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Shane McClanahan (11-1, 3.00 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.64 ERA) vs McClanahan - TB (11-1, 3.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (9-2) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.64 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 22 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Gerrit Cole vs. Rays

The Rays rank 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks fourth in the league (.447) and 161 home runs.

The Rays have gone 13-for-45 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI in 10 innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (11-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.

McClanahan has 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

McClanahan has 16 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.00), 22nd in WHIP (1.180), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Shane McClanahan vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has a collective .229 batting average, and is 29th in the league with 802 total hits and 22nd in MLB play with 460 runs scored. They have the 19th-ranked slugging percentage (.401) and are sixth in all of MLB with 146 home runs.

McClanahan has a 9 ERA and a 2.25 WHIP against the Yankees this season in four innings pitched, allowing a .294 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.