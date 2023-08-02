Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 12) will face Yosuke Watanuki (No. 99) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, August 2.

Auger-Aliassime is the favorite (-300) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Watanuki, who is +225.

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Felix Auger-Aliassime has a 75.0% chance to win.

Yosuke Watanuki Felix Auger-Aliassime +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 43 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Trends and Insights

In his most recent match at the Citi Open, Watanuki advanced over Yibing Wu via walkover.

Auger-Aliassime last played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 6-7, 7-6, 6-7, 4-6 by No. 119-ranked Michael Mmoh.

Watanuki has played 32 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.3 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Watanuki has played 23.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 14 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Auger-Aliassime is averaging 24.5 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 54 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.6% of those games.

Auger-Aliassime has played 48 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 54.5% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Watanuki and Auger-Aliassime have not played against each other.

