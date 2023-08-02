After batting .185 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Yu Chang and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is batting .161 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Chang has picked up a hit in 12 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Chang has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 32 games so far this year.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .182 AVG .143 .250 OBP .160 .409 SLG .286 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 13 RBI 4 18/2 K/BB 14/1 2 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings