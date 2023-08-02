No. 53-ranked Zhizhen Zhang will face No. 116 Dominic Thiem in the Generali Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, August 2.

In the Round of 16, Thiem is favored over Zhang, with -140 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Thiem has a 58.3% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Dominic Thiem +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +900 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights

Zhang advanced past Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Thiem advanced past Facundo Bagnis 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Zhang has played 25.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.2% of them.

Zhang has played 18 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 25.6 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 43 matches in the past year across all court types, Thiem is averaging 24.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.1% of those games.

Thiem has averaged 22.8 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 19 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Zhang and Thiem have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.