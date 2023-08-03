Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Aaron Judge (.813 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +140)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .295.
- In 64.8% of his 54 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 29.6% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has an RBI in 23 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 59.3% of his games this year (32 of 54), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (18.5%) he has scored more than once.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.236
|AVG
|.375
|.353
|OBP
|.495
|.482
|SLG
|.913
|11
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|24
|40/21
|K/BB
|25/20
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
