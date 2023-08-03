On Thursday, Aaron Judge (.813 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .295.

In 64.8% of his 54 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 29.6% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has an RBI in 23 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 59.3% of his games this year (32 of 54), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (18.5%) he has scored more than once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .236 AVG .375 .353 OBP .495 .482 SLG .913 11 XBH 19 8 HR 12 18 RBI 24 40/21 K/BB 25/20 1 SB 2

