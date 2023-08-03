Alex de Minaur (No. 19 ranking) will take on Tommy Paul (No. 14) in the quarterfinals of the Mifel Open on Thursday, August 3.

With -155 odds, de Minaur is favored over Paul (+120) in this match.

Alex de Minaur vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Alex de Minaur vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 60.8% chance to win.

Alex de Minaur Tommy Paul -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +333 Odds to Win Tournament +500 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Alex de Minaur vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 136-ranked Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday, de Minaur reached the quarterfinals.

Paul defeated Felipe Alves 7-5, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In his 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, de Minaur has played an average of 23.7 games (21.6 in best-of-three matches).

Through 36 matches over the past year on hard courts, de Minaur has played 24.1 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.5% of them.

In the past 12 months, Paul has played 62 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.2% of the games. He averages 26.9 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Paul is averaging 26.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 41 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Every time de Minaur and Paul have played dating back to 2015 (four matches), de Minaur has come out on top. The most recent meeting was a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory in the finals of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.

de Minaur and Paul have squared off in 10 sets against each other, with de Minaur taking eight of them.

de Minaur and Paul have squared off in 99 total games, and de Minaur has won more often, capturing 57 of them.

In four head-to-head matches, de Minaur and Paul are averaging 24.8 games and 2.5 sets per match.

