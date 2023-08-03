In the quarterfinals of the Generali Open on Thursday, Alex Molcan (ranked No. 120) meets Sebastian Baez (No. 72).

In this Quarterfinal matchup versus Molcan (+185), Baez is favored with -250 odds.

Alex Molcan vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Alex Molcan vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Baez has a 71.4% chance to win.

Alex Molcan Sebastian Baez +185 Odds to Win Match -250 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +400 35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

Alex Molcan vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 61-ranked Sebastian Ofner 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 on Wednesday, Molcan advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Baez clinched a victory against No. 64-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Molcan has played 35 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.3 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Molcan has played 15 matches over the past year, totaling 24.9 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.8% of games.

In his 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Baez is averaging 23.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.3% of those games.

In 26 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Baez has averaged 24.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 51.3% of the games.

On April 28, 2021, Molcan and Baez met in the 2021 ATP Challenger Ostrava, Czech Republic Men Singles Round of 16. Molcan took home the win 4-6, 6-1, 4-2.

In three total sets against one another, Molcan has won two, while Baez has claimed one.

Molcan has defeated Baez in 14 of 23 total games between them, good for a 60.9% win rate.

In one match between Molcan and Baez, they have played 23.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

