Alexander Shevchenko vs. Daniel Evans: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
Daniel Evans (No. 30) will meet Alexander Shevchenko (No. 93) in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Thursday, August 3.
Evans is the favorite (-185) in this match, compared to the underdog Shevchenko, who is +140.
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Daniel Evans Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 3
- Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Evans has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Alexander Shevchenko
|Daniel Evans
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-185
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|64.9%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|45.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.1
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Shevchenko beat Sebastian Korda 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.
- Evans won 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 against Gregoire Barrere in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Shevchenko has played 22.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Through 18 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Shevchenko has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.5% of them.
- Evans has played 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.0% of those games.
- On hard courts, Evans has played 34 matches and averaged 24.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- This is the first time that Shevchenko and Evans have matched up in the last five years.
