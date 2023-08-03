Daniel Evans (No. 30) will meet Alexander Shevchenko (No. 93) in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Thursday, August 3.

Evans is the favorite (-185) in this match, compared to the underdog Shevchenko, who is +140.

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Evans has a 64.9% chance to win.

Alexander Shevchenko Daniel Evans +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Shevchenko beat Sebastian Korda 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.

Evans won 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 against Gregoire Barrere in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Shevchenko has played 22.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 18 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Shevchenko has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.5% of them.

Evans has played 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Evans has played 34 matches and averaged 24.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

This is the first time that Shevchenko and Evans have matched up in the last five years.

