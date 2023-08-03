No. 65-ranked Alize Cornet will meet No. 92 Kaia Kanepi in the Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round of 16 on Thursday, August 3.

Against the underdog Cornet (-105), Kanepi is favored (-120) to get to the quarterfinals.

Alize Cornet vs. Kaia Kanepi Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Alize Cornet vs. Kaia Kanepi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaia Kanepi has a 54.5% chance to win.

Alize Cornet Kaia Kanepi -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Alize Cornet vs. Kaia Kanepi Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Cornet took down No. 228-ranked Lucie Havlickova, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Kanepi reached the Round of 16 by defeating No. 102-ranked Lucrezia Stefanini 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Cornet has played 21.9 games per match in her 41 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Cornet has played 21 matches over the past year, totaling 21.3 games per match while winning 48.5% of games.

Kanepi has averaged 23.4 games per match through her 32 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 47.9% of the games.

Kanepi has played 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.9 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 49.3% of games.

Cornet and Kanepi have not played each other since 2015.

