Alize Cornet vs. Kaia Kanepi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Livesport Prague Open 2021
No. 65-ranked Alize Cornet will meet No. 92 Kaia Kanepi in the Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round of 16 on Thursday, August 3.
Against the underdog Cornet (-105), Kanepi is favored (-120) to get to the quarterfinals.
Alize Cornet vs. Kaia Kanepi Match Information
- Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 3
- Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha
- Location: Prague, Czechia
- Court Surface: Hard
Alize Cornet vs. Kaia Kanepi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaia Kanepi has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Alize Cornet
|Kaia Kanepi
|-105
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|+1000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1000
|51.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|9.1%
|49.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.4
Alize Cornet vs. Kaia Kanepi Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Cornet took down No. 228-ranked Lucie Havlickova, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
- Kanepi reached the Round of 16 by defeating No. 102-ranked Lucrezia Stefanini 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday.
- Cornet has played 21.9 games per match in her 41 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- On hard courts, Cornet has played 21 matches over the past year, totaling 21.3 games per match while winning 48.5% of games.
- Kanepi has averaged 23.4 games per match through her 32 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 47.9% of the games.
- Kanepi has played 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.9 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 49.3% of games.
- Cornet and Kanepi have not played each other since 2015.
