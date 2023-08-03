No. 65-ranked Alize Cornet will meet No. 92 Kaia Kanepi in the Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round of 16 on Thursday, August 3.

Against the underdog Cornet (-105), Kanepi is favored (-120) to get to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alize Cornet vs. Kaia Kanepi Match Information

  • Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 3
  • Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha
  • Location: Prague, Czechia
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alize Cornet vs. Kaia Kanepi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaia Kanepi has a 54.5% chance to win.

Alize Cornet Kaia Kanepi
-105 Odds to Win Match -120
+1000 Odds to Win Tournament +1000
51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5%
9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1%
49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alize Cornet vs. Kaia Kanepi Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 32 on Monday, Cornet took down No. 228-ranked Lucie Havlickova, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
  • Kanepi reached the Round of 16 by defeating No. 102-ranked Lucrezia Stefanini 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday.
  • Cornet has played 21.9 games per match in her 41 matches over the past year (across all court types).
  • On hard courts, Cornet has played 21 matches over the past year, totaling 21.3 games per match while winning 48.5% of games.
  • Kanepi has averaged 23.4 games per match through her 32 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 47.9% of the games.
  • Kanepi has played 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.9 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 49.3% of games.
  • Cornet and Kanepi have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.