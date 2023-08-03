Anthony Rizzo -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 91 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .328.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 65 of 99 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (10 of 99), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has driven in a run in 28 games this season (28.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 43 .288 AVG .188 .358 OBP .291 .462 SLG .273 18 XBH 8 9 HR 3 26 RBI 15 45/19 K/BB 52/16 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings