Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 91 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .328.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 65 of 99 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (10 of 99), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has driven in a run in 28 games this season (28.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|43
|.288
|AVG
|.188
|.358
|OBP
|.291
|.462
|SLG
|.273
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|45/19
|K/BB
|52/16
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
