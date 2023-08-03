Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Billy McKinney and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is hitting .226 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- This season, McKinney has tallied at least one hit in 19 of 34 games (55.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (14.7%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In seven games this season (20.6%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|.281
|AVG
|.139
|.359
|OBP
|.225
|.614
|SLG
|.167
|8
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|1
|11/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
