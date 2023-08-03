Christopher Eubanks vs. Jordan Thompson: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
Christopher Eubanks (No. 29 ranking) will take on Jordan Thompson (No. 71) in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Thursday, August 3.
In the Round of 16, Thompson is favored over Eubanks, with -120 odds compared to the underdog's -105.
Christopher Eubanks vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 3
- Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Christopher Eubanks vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Christopher Eubanks
|Jordan Thompson
|-105
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|+1800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|51.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|49.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.5
Christopher Eubanks vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 161-ranked Sho Shimabukuro 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday, Eubanks advanced to the Round of 16.
- Thompson made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 27-ranked Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday.
- Eubanks has played 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 28.6 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Eubanks has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 26.8 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches).
- Thompson is averaging 25.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.3% of those games.
- Through 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Thompson has averaged 25.0 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 51.8% of those games.
- When matching up against Eubanks, Thompson has a 2-0 record. They last met in the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Gwangju, Korea Republic Men Singles 2023, on May 6, 2023, which was a 7-6, 6-3 victory for Thompson.
- In five total sets against one another, Thompson has taken four, while Eubanks has secured one.
- Thompson and Eubanks have squared off in 49 total games, with Thompson winning 29 and Eubanks securing 20.
- Thompson and Eubanks have played two times, and they have averaged 24.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.
