Christopher Eubanks (No. 29 ranking) will take on Jordan Thompson (No. 71) in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Thursday, August 3.

In the Round of 16, Thompson is favored over Eubanks, with -120 odds compared to the underdog's -105.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Christopher Eubanks vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Christopher Eubanks vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 54.5% chance to win.

Christopher Eubanks Jordan Thompson -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Christopher Eubanks vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 161-ranked Sho Shimabukuro 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday, Eubanks advanced to the Round of 16.

Thompson made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 27-ranked Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Eubanks has played 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 28.6 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).

Eubanks has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 26.8 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches).

Thompson is averaging 25.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.3% of those games.

Through 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Thompson has averaged 25.0 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 51.8% of those games.

When matching up against Eubanks, Thompson has a 2-0 record. They last met in the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Gwangju, Korea Republic Men Singles 2023, on May 6, 2023, which was a 7-6, 6-3 victory for Thompson.

In five total sets against one another, Thompson has taken four, while Eubanks has secured one.

Thompson and Eubanks have squared off in 49 total games, with Thompson winning 29 and Eubanks securing 20.

Thompson and Eubanks have played two times, and they have averaged 24.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.