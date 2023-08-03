DJ LeMahieu and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .232.

In 66.3% of his games this season (61 of 92), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (15.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In eight games this year, he has homered (8.7%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 23 games this year (25.0%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.5%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 30 games this year (32.6%), including four multi-run games (4.3%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .246 AVG .217 .328 OBP .281 .415 SLG .311 16 XBH 10 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 45/19 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings