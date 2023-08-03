In the Generali Open quarterfinals on Thursday, Dominic Thiem faces Arthur Rinderknech.

Thiem carries -150 odds to win a spot in the femifinals against Rinderknech (+115).

Dominic Thiem vs. Arthur Rinderknech Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Dominic Thiem vs. Arthur Rinderknech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Thiem has a 60.0% chance to win.

Dominic Thiem Arthur Rinderknech -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +800 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Dominic Thiem vs. Arthur Rinderknech Trends and Insights

Thiem took down Zhizhen Zhang 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Rinderknech advanced past Yannick Hanfmann 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Thiem has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Thiem has played 19 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.8 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

Rinderknech has played 51 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.1 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.1% of those games.

Rinderknech has averaged 25.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set in 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Thiem and Rinderknech have not competed against each other since 2015.

