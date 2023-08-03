In the Mifel Open quarterfinals on Thursday, Dominik Koepfer meets Aleksandar Kovacevic.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Koepfer is the favorite (-175) versus Kovacevic (+135) .

Dominik Koepfer vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Dominik Koepfer vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominik Koepfer has a 63.6% chance to win.

Dominik Koepfer Aleksandar Kovacevic -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Dominik Koepfer vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Koepfer took down James Duckworth 6-2, 6-2.

Kovacevic was victorious 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 versus Cameron Norrie in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through nine matches over the past year (across all court types), Koepfer has played 24.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 43.8% of them.

Koepfer has played 24.4 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his five matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his 23 matches in the past year across all court types, Kovacevic is averaging 25.2 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Kovacevic has played 16 matches and averaged 25.6 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

On September 12, 2022, Koepfer and Kovacevic matched up in the ATP Challenger Cary, USA Men Singles 2022 Round of 32. Koepfer secured the win 6-4, 6-4.

In two head-to-head sets between Koepfer and Kovacevic, Koepfer has yet to lose any of them.

Koepfer has defeated Kovacevic in 12 of 20 total games between them, good for a 60.0% winning percentage.

In their one match against each other, Koepfer and Kovacevic are averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets.

