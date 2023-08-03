Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Giancarlo Stanton (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Read More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .203 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this year (32 of 58), with more than one hit 11 times (19.0%).
- He has gone deep in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.9% of his games this year, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.191
|AVG
|.216
|.262
|OBP
|.292
|.400
|SLG
|.500
|9
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|19
|29/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.33, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
