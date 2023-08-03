Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.428) and total hits (105) this season.

Torres has gotten a hit in 76 of 106 games this season (71.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (24.5%).

In 14.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this season (29 of 106), with more than one RBI 14 times (13.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 46 .251 AVG .270 .325 OBP .319 .442 SLG .413 19 XBH 15 11 HR 5 27 RBI 18 34/24 K/BB 28/15 7 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings