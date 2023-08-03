On Thursday, Grigor Dimitrov (No. 20 in the world) takes on Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 55) in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open.

Dimitrov is the favorite (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Ruusuvuori, who is +180.

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 71.4% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Emil Ruusuvuori -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Dimitrov beat Mackenzie McDonald 7-6, 6-2.

Ruusuvuori will look to stay on track after a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 31-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Dimitrov has played 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Dimitrov has played 23.9 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Ruusuvuori has played 60 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.4 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.9% of those games.

Ruusuvuori has averaged 23.1 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 40 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.0% of those games.

In two head-to-head matches, Dimitrov has beaten Ruusuvuori two times. Dimitrov claimed their last meeting 6-2, 6-4 on June 20, 2023 in the cinch Championships Round of 32.

Dimitrov and Ruusuvuori have competed in five sets against on another, with Dimitrov taking five of them.

Dimitrov has the edge in 50 total games against Ruusuvuori, winning 31 of them.

In two matches between Dimitrov and Ruusuvuori, they have played 25.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

