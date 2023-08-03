Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Harrison Bader (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rays.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .260 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bader has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 58), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has driven home a run in 19 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 25 of 58 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|24
|.259
|AVG
|.261
|.293
|OBP
|.277
|.440
|SLG
|.409
|12
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|15
|20/4
|K/BB
|14/2
|6
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Astros are sending Javier (7-2) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
