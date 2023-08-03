In the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Thursday, Jessica Pegula (ranked No. 4) faces Peyton Stearns (No. 59).

In the Round of 16, Pegula is the favorite against Stearns, with -450 odds against the underdog's +310.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jessica Pegula vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jessica Pegula vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has an 81.8% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Peyton Stearns -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 60.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jessica Pegula vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights

Pegula was defeated 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

Stearns will look to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 80-ranked Magdalena Frech in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 62 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Pegula has played 21.2 games per match and won 57.0% of them.

Pegula has played 42 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.1 games per match.

In the past year, Stearns has played 28 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.8% of the games. She averages 23.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Stearns is averaging 23.9 games per match and 10.2 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Pegula and Stearns have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.