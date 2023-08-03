On Thursday, Frances Tiafoe (No. 10 in the world) meets Juncheng Shang (No. 149) in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open.

Against the underdog Shang (+260), Tiafoe is favored (-350) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Juncheng Shang vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Juncheng Shang vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 77.8% chance to win.

Juncheng Shang Frances Tiafoe +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +400 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 42.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.8

Juncheng Shang vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

Shang advanced past Ben Shelton 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Tiafoe took home the win 7-6, 7-6 versus Aslan Karatsev in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Shang has played 23 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.9 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches).

Shang has played 17 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25.8 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

Tiafoe is averaging 27.0 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 61 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.1% of those games.

Tiafoe is averaging 26.9 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set in 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Shang and Tiafoe have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 64. Tiafoe claimed victory in that bout 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

In terms of sets, Tiafoe has won three against Shang (100.0%), while Shang has captured zero.

Tiafoe and Shang have matched up in 27 total games, with Tiafoe taking 18 and Shang securing nine.

Shang and Tiafoe have faced off one time, averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

