Laslo Djere (No. 38 ranking) will face Pedro Cachin (No. 54) in the quarterfinals of the Generali Open on Thursday, August 3.

In the Quarterfinal, Cachin is favored over Djere, with -120 odds against the underdog's -110.

Laslo Djere vs. Pedro Cachin Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Laslo Djere vs. Pedro Cachin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Pedro Cachin has a 54.5% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Pedro Cachin -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +500 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Laslo Djere vs. Pedro Cachin Trends and Insights

Djere took down Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Cachin is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 82-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Djere has played 25.2 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.2% of them.

Djere has played 23 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.0 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

Cachin has played 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.2% of those games.

Cachin has averaged 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 24 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Djere and Cachin have not competed against each other since 2015.

