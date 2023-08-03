Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 88) will take on Maria Sakkari (No. 9) in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Thursday, August 3.

Compared to the underdog Fernandez (+140), Sakkari is favored (-185) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Maria Sakkari vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maria Sakkari vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 64.9% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Leylah Annie Fernandez -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Maria Sakkari vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Trends and Insights

Sakkari lost 6-0, 5-7, 2-6 against Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

Fernandez reached the Round of 16 by defeating No. 53-ranked Bernarda Pera 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday.

In her 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sakkari has played an average of 23.3 games.

In her 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Sakkari has played an average of 24.4 games.

Fernandez is averaging 21.5 games per match through her 39 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.5% of those games.

Fernandez has averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.0% of those games.

On February 4, 2021, Sakkari and Fernandez played in the Grampians Trophy Round of 16. Sakkari secured the win 6-2, 6-2.

Sakkari and Fernandez have played two total sets, with Sakkari claiming two of them and Fernandez zero.

Sakkari and Fernandez have squared off in 16 total games, and Sakkari has won more often, securing 12 of them.

Fernandez and Sakkari have faced off one time, and they have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.