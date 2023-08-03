Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 45) will meet Michael Mmoh (No. 112) in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Thursday, August 3.

In this Round of 16 match, Wolf is favored (-350) versus Mmoh (+240) .

Michael Mmoh vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Michael Mmoh vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 77.8% chance to win.

Michael Mmoh Jeffrey John Wolf +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 41.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.1

Michael Mmoh vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Mmoh defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.

Wolf won 6-1, 6-3 versus Radu Albot in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Mmoh has played 27.8 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Mmoh has played 25.7 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 20 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Wolf has averaged 24.5 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 59 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.2% of the games.

Wolf has averaged 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 41 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.1% of those games.

When squaring off against Mmoh, Wolf has put up a 3-0 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the Australian Open, on January 20, 2023, which was a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 victory for Wolf.

In seven total sets against one another, Wolf has taken seven, while Mmoh has secured zero.

Wolf has bettered Mmoh in 42 of 58 total games between them, good for a 72.4% win rate.

Mmoh and Wolf have faced off three times, averaging 19.3 games and 2.3 sets per match.

