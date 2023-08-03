As of December 31 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, place them 20th in the NFL.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England put together a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight Patriots games last season hit the over.

From an offensive standpoint, New England ranked 26th in the with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Chiefs.

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, hauling in 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

Matthew Judon had 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +1600

