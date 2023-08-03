In the quarterfinals of the Mifel Open on Thursday, Stefanos Tsitsipas (ranked No. 5) meets Nicolas Jarry (No. 28).

Tsitsipas is getting -300 odds to secure a win versus Jarry (+220).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 75.0% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Nicolas Jarry -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +850 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.5% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Tsitsipas took down John Isner 6-2, 6-4.

Jarry came out on top 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 against Gijs Brouwer in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas has played 26.6 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 65 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 35 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.9% of games.

Jarry has averaged 25.2 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 55 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 53.9% of the games.

Jarry is averaging 24.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 19 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Tsitsipas and Jarry have split 1-1. Jarry took their most recent battle on June 21, 2023, winning 7-6, 7-5.

When it comes to sets, it's been very even between Tsitsipas and Jarry, each securing two sets against the other.

Tsitsipas has the upper hand in 44 total games against Jarry, claiming 23 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Tsitsipas and Jarry have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

