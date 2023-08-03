In the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Thursday, Gael Monfils (ranked No. 323) takes on Tallon Griekspoor (No. 37).

Griekspoor carries -125 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Monfils (+100).

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Gael Monfils Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Gael Monfils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 55.6% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Gael Monfils -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Gael Monfils Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Griekspoor defeated Liam Broady 6-4, 6-2.

Monfils advanced past Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Griekspoor has played 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Griekspoor has played 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

Monfils is averaging 21.2 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 10 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 47.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Monfils has played six matches and averaged 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 11.7 games per set.

This is the first time that Griekspoor and Monfils have played in the last five years.

