In the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Thursday, Taylor Fritz (ranked No. 9) meets Andy Murray (No. 44).

Fritz carries -250 odds to claim a spot in the quarterfinals against Murray (+190).

Taylor Fritz vs. Andy Murray Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Taylor Fritz vs. Andy Murray Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 71.4% chance to win.

Taylor Fritz Andy Murray -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +900 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

Taylor Fritz vs. Andy Murray Trends and Insights

Fritz took down Zachary Svajda 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Murray was victorious 7-6, 6-4 versus Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Fritz has played 72 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

Through 48 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Fritz has played 25.7 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 55.3% of them.

In his 31 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Murray is averaging 29.3 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.9% of those games.

Murray has averaged 29.8 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.5% of those games.

In the only match between Fritz and Murray dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Round of 64, Fritz won 6-1, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Fritz has taken two against Murray (100.0%), while Murray has captured zero.

Fritz has beaten Murray in 12 of 16 total games between them, good for a 75.0% winning percentage.

Fritz and Murray have faced off one time, averaging 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

