In the Generali Open quarterfinals on Thursday, Tomas Martin Etcheverry faces Daniel Elahi Galan.

In this Quarterfinal matchup versus Galan (+220), Etcheverry is favored to win with -300 odds.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 75.0% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Daniel Elahi Galan -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +333 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights

Etcheverry is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 240-ranked Guido Andreozzi in Wednesday's Round of 16.

Galan advanced to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 51-ranked Daniel Altmaier 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 on Wednesday.

In his 45 matches over the past year across all court types, Etcheverry has played an average of 25.2 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Etcheverry has played 28 matches on clay over the past year, and 24.2 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 42 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Galan is averaging 26.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.0% of those games.

Galan has averaged 25.3 games per match (24.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set through 16 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Etcheverry and Galan each have one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on July 11, 2022, with Etcheverry coming out on a top 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Galan has taken three versus Etcheverry (60.0%), while Etcheverry has claimed two.

Galan has beaten Etcheverry in 27 of 48 total games between them, good for a 56.2% winning percentage.

In two head-to-head matches, Etcheverry and Galan have averaged 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

