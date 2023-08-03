In the Citi Open Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 36-ranked Ugo Humbert meets No. 99 Yosuke Watanuki.

In the Round of 16, Humbert is the favorite against Watanuki, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +170.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ugo Humbert vs. Yosuke Watanuki Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ugo Humbert vs. Yosuke Watanuki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 69.2% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Yosuke Watanuki -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ugo Humbert vs. Yosuke Watanuki Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 86-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 on Wednesday, Humbert reached the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Watanuki defeated No. 12-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 7-6, 7-6.

Humbert has played 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Humbert has played 24.7 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 27 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Watanuki is averaging 26.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.0% of those games.

Watanuki has played 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 55.6% of games.

This is the first time that Humbert and Watanuki have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.