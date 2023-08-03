Ugo Humbert vs. Yosuke Watanuki: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the Citi Open Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 36-ranked Ugo Humbert meets No. 99 Yosuke Watanuki.
In the Round of 16, Humbert is the favorite against Watanuki, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +170.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Ugo Humbert vs. Yosuke Watanuki Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 3
- Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Ugo Humbert vs. Yosuke Watanuki Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Ugo Humbert
|Yosuke Watanuki
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|54.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Ugo Humbert vs. Yosuke Watanuki Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 86-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 on Wednesday, Humbert reached the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Watanuki defeated No. 12-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 7-6, 7-6.
- Humbert has played 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Humbert has played 24.7 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 27 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Watanuki is averaging 26.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.0% of those games.
- Watanuki has played 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 55.6% of games.
- This is the first time that Humbert and Watanuki have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.