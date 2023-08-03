In a match slated for Thursday, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (No. 82 in rankings) will face Xiyu Wang (No. 81) in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.

With -190 odds, Wang is favored over Schmiedlova (+145) for this matchup.

Xiyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Xiyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 65.5% chance to win.

Xiyu Wang Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

Xiyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Wang beat Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-2.

Schmiedlova won 6-2, 6-2 against Patricia Maria Tig in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In her 45 matches over the past year across all court types, Wang has played an average of 23.4 games.

On hard courts, Wang has played 27 matches over the past year, totaling 23.4 games per match while winning 49.6% of games.

Schmiedlova has averaged 20.3 games per match through her 31 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.9% of the games.

Through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Schmiedlova has averaged 19.7 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 52.0% of those games.

This is the first time that Wang and Schmiedlova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

