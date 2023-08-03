In a match slated for Thursday, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (No. 82 in rankings) will face Xiyu Wang (No. 81) in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.

With -190 odds, Wang is favored over Schmiedlova (+145) for this matchup.

Xiyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Match Information

  • Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 3
  • Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha
  • Location: Prague, Czechia
  • Court Surface: Hard

Xiyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 65.5% chance to win.

Xiyu Wang Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
-190 Odds to Win Match +145
+600 Odds to Win Tournament +1600
65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8%
14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9%
53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

Xiyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Wang beat Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-2.
  • Schmiedlova won 6-2, 6-2 against Patricia Maria Tig in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • In her 45 matches over the past year across all court types, Wang has played an average of 23.4 games.
  • On hard courts, Wang has played 27 matches over the past year, totaling 23.4 games per match while winning 49.6% of games.
  • Schmiedlova has averaged 20.3 games per match through her 31 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.9% of the games.
  • Through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Schmiedlova has averaged 19.7 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 52.0% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Wang and Schmiedlova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

