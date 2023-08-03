Xiyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Livesport Prague Open 2021
In a match slated for Thursday, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (No. 82 in rankings) will face Xiyu Wang (No. 81) in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
With -190 odds, Wang is favored over Schmiedlova (+145) for this matchup.
Xiyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Match Information
- Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 3
- Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha
- Location: Prague, Czechia
- Court Surface: Hard
Xiyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Xiyu Wang
|Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1600
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|14.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.9%
|53.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.8
Xiyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Wang beat Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-2.
- Schmiedlova won 6-2, 6-2 against Patricia Maria Tig in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- In her 45 matches over the past year across all court types, Wang has played an average of 23.4 games.
- On hard courts, Wang has played 27 matches over the past year, totaling 23.4 games per match while winning 49.6% of games.
- Schmiedlova has averaged 20.3 games per match through her 31 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.9% of the games.
- Through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Schmiedlova has averaged 19.7 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 52.0% of those games.
- This is the first time that Wang and Schmiedlova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
