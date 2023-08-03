Thursday's contest features the New York Yankees (56-52) and the Houston Astros (62-47) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (7-6) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (7-2) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have won 39, or 60%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York is 42-31 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 467 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

Yankees Schedule