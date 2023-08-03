Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Astros (-110). The total is 9 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have a 39-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, New York has a 42-31 record (winning 57.5% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

New York has played in 107 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-54-5).

The Yankees have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-26 23-26 26-13 30-39 44-44 12-8

