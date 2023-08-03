How to Watch the Yankees vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
Cristian Javier takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Thursday at Yankee Stadium against Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank seventh in MLB action with 148 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees rank 29th in the majors with a .230 batting average.
- New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 467 (4.3 per game).
- The Yankees rank 27th in MLB with a .301 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank ninth in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- New York has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.242).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt (7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Schmidt has three quality starts this year.
- Schmidt will look to build on a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-3
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|L 5-1
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|L 5-2
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|8/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|J.P. France
|8/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Framber Valdez
|8/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Dylan Cease
|8/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Touki Toussaint
