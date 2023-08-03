Gleyber Torres will lead the way for the New York Yankees (56-52) on Thursday, August 3, when they battle Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (62-47) at Yankee Stadium at 7:15 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Astros have -110 odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (7-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.33 ERA)

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 39 out of the 65 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 42-31 record (winning 57.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win 16 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (+100) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+175) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 4th

