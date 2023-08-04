Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .516 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
- Judge has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this year (63.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- He has homered in 29.1% of his games in 2023, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.8% of his games this year, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (60.0%), including 10 multi-run games (18.2%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|.230
|AVG
|.375
|.350
|OBP
|.495
|.469
|SLG
|.913
|11
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|24
|42/22
|K/BB
|25/20
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 39th, 1.302 WHIP ranks 45th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
