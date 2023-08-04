Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Adam Duvall (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .248.
- In 58.7% of his 46 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (41.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.0%).
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (20 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.293
|AVG
|.203
|.348
|OBP
|.289
|.549
|SLG
|.481
|12
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|11
|28/6
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (2-8) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.87 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.87 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing batters.
