Belinda Bencic will take on Cori Gauff in the Citi Open quarterfinals on Friday, August 4.

Against the underdog Bencic (+110), Gauff is the favorite (-145) to make it to the femifinals.

Belinda Bencic vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 4

Friday, August 4 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Belinda Bencic vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 59.2% chance to win.

Belinda Bencic Cori Gauff +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +350 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Belinda Bencic vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

Bencic advanced past Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Gauff is coming off a 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 204-ranked Hailey Baptiste in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Bencic has played 21.4 games per match in her 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Bencic has played 39 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.8 games per match while winning 56.5% of games.

In the past 12 months, Gauff has competed in 57 total matches (across all court types), winning 55.4% of the games. She averages 20.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Gauff is averaging 20.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 39 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Bencic and Gauff have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Adelaide International semifinals. Bencic claimed victory in that matchup 7-6, 6-7, 6-2.

Bencic and Gauff have played three total sets, with Bencic clinching two of them and Gauff one.

Bencic has taken 19 games (55.9% win rate) versus Gauff, who has secured 15 games.

In one head-to-head match, Bencic and Gauff have averaged 34.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

