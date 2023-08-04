Billy McKinney and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Hunter Brown on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney is batting .227 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • McKinney has gotten a hit in 20 of 35 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (17.1%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this season (22.9%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this year (37.1%), including one multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 13
.279 AVG .139
.353 OBP .225
.639 SLG .167
9 XBH 1
6 HR 0
10 RBI 1
13/7 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brown (7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.20), 45th in WHIP (1.302), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
