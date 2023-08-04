In the quarterfinals of the Mifel Open on Friday, Borna Coric (ranked No. 16) meets Ilya Ivashka (No. 113).

Compared to the underdog Ivashka (+240), Coric is the favorite (-350) to advance to the femifinals.

Borna Coric vs. Ilya Ivashka Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 4

Friday, August 4 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Borna Coric vs. Ilya Ivashka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 77.8% chance to win.

Borna Coric Ilya Ivashka -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 58.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.9

Borna Coric vs. Ilya Ivashka Trends and Insights

Coric is coming off a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 276-ranked Jason Jung in Wednesday's Round of 16.

Ivashka advanced to the quarterfinals by beating No. 115-ranked Borna Gojo 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday.

In his 42 matches over the past year across all court types, Coric has played an average of 25.7 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Coric has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.6% of games.

Ivashka has averaged 26.6 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.4% of the games.

Through 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Ivashka has averaged 27.8 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 49.6% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Coric and Ivashka have not competed against each other.

