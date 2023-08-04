Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 32 of 59 games this season (54.2%) Arroyo has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.9%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Arroyo has driven home a run in 16 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 20 games this year (33.9%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.273
|AVG
|.215
|.316
|OBP
|.227
|.443
|SLG
|.308
|11
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|20/5
|K/BB
|25/2
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manoah (2-8) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 5.87 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.87, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
