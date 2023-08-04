Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (19-7) will visit the Indiana Fever (7-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, August 4. The opening tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

Connecticut defeated Minnesota 79-69 in its last game. Thomas led the way with 21 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals, followed by Tyasha Harris with 17 points and four assists. With Emma Cannon (23 PTS, 9 REB, 47.1 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Indiana won 72-71 against Phoenix. Kelsey Mitchell also added 21 points and two steals to the effort.

Sun vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-350 to win)

Sun (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+260 to win)

Fever (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-8.5)

Sun (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ION

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are posting 83.8 points per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well defensively, ceding only 78.5 points per game (best).

Connecticut is pulling down 33.8 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 34.7 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Sun have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking third-best in the WNBA with 21.2 assists per contest.

Connecticut is playing well when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12 per game) and second-best in forced turnovers (15 per contest).

The Sun are draining 6.9 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in league). They have a 35% shooting percentage (fifth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In terms of defending three-pointers, it's been a dominant stretch for Connecticut, who is ceding 6.5 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 31.1% shooting percentage from three-point land (best).

Sun Home/Away Splits

So far in the 2023 season, the Sun are scoring 3.6 more points per home game on average than on the road (85.6 at home, 82 on the road), and are also giving up 1.4 more points per home game compared to road games (79.2 at home, 77.8 on the road).

Connecticut rebounds better at home than on the road (34.5 RPG at home, 33.2 on the road), and it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.3 at home, 36.1 on the road).

The Sun average 22.2 assists per home contest, two more than their road game average in 2023 (20.2). In 2023, Connecticut has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (11.8 per game at home versus 12.2 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (15.9 at home versus 14.2 on the road).

In 2023 the Sun are averaging 7.2 made three-pointers at home and 6.6 away, making 37.3% from deep at home compared to 32.8% away.

In 2023 Connecticut averages 6.1 three-pointers conceded at home and 7 away, while conceding 31.3% shooting from distance at home compared to 31% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won 14 of the 17 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (82.4%).

The Sun have gone 5-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter (62.5%).

Connecticut has 13 wins in 25 games against the spread this season.

Connecticut has one win ATS (1-5) as a 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Sun's implied win probability is 77.8%.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Sun's implied win probability is 77.8%.